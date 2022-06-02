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And We Know 2.6.22 THE ENEMY hates when we are united. We SEE THEM! PATRIOTS are in CONTROL! DS in PANIC! Pray!
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319 views • February 06, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Wanted to get this out before the weekend with the family… so much going on worldwide with the convoys, the public school system, the war on truth vs lies, exposing the elites plans again, some more info on the military fight for freedom from the gene therapy shots.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu7atp-2.6.22-the-enemy-hates-when-we-are-united.-we-see-them-patriots-are-in-cont.html
Wanted to get this out before the weekend with the family… so much going on worldwide with the convoys, the public school system, the war on truth vs lies, exposing the elites plans again, some more info on the military fight for freedom from the gene therapy shots.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu7atp-2.6.22-the-enemy-hates-when-we-are-united.-we-see-them-patriots-are-in-cont.html
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