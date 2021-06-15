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Texas Doctor takes on Big Vax
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532 views • June 15, 2021
Doctor Peter McCullough is a Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine with impeccable credentials. In this interview he speaks truth to the power of big vaccine stakeholders. With champions like him in our corner we can hope that the global vaccination agenda will be stopped before it threatens health and freedom everywhere. Dr. McCullough has risked it all to warn us about the global vaccine agenda.
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