About the recent strike

In the footage, the defeat of the "Geraniums" of the Akhtyrka Oil and Gas Production Enterprise in the area of the village of Moshanka in the Sumy region.

🧐 The Akhtyrka Oil and Gas Production Enterprise, the full name of which is the Oil and Gas Production Department (NGDU) "AkhtyrkaNefteGaz", is part of the largest oil and gas company in Ukraine, "Ukrnafta". The enterprise is developing dozens of fields and maintains hundreds of kilometers of pipelines. The NGDU "AkhtyrkaNefteGaz" accounts for a significant share of oil production in the country - historically up to ~50% of Ukraine's total oil production and about 6% of gas production.

Adding:

Two Majors #Review #Update for April 5, 2026





▪️ The week passed in a context of an escalating situation in already troubled regions. USA is preparing for a landing operation against Iran, & repeated strikes have been carried out on the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Iran is responding with strikes on critical infrastructure, including data centers in the region, & gaining the upper hand in organizing maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Europe is divided. While Hungary & Slovakia are calling for reason & the resumption of full-fledged trade with Russia, German puppets are taking measures to increase the size of the Bundeswehr & are amending nat'l law to further mobilize reservists. Ukraine is increasing the number of long-range UAVs it uses to damage Russian industry a thousands kilometers away from the front, & Moscow is responding with massive missile launches & "Grads".





▪️ Regarding the enemy's UAV attacks, a small part of which still manage to achieve their goals, it should be noted that the number of drones used has increased. There is clearly an increase in production (clearly outside of Ukraine). Zelensky is implementing a plan to drag the Baltics & Finland into the war: Kiev is using the airspace of these countries to strike at the Leningrad region (this does not mean that the drones only fly through them). The question of whether to shoot down enemy drones over NATO border countries is still only being publicly discussed by non authorized individuals.





▪️ There are heavy, protracted battles on the front, & the combat contact zone is difficult for our troops to overcome. The enemy is experiencing the same difficulties in launching a counterattack: equipment & people are being lost on the approach before engaging in infantry battles. The side that systematically solves the problem of countering hundreds of FPV simultaneously will gain a clear advantage on the battlefields.





Shelling of our frontline regions continues, resulting in civilian casualties. The Northern Military District points out in its reports that the task of pushing the enemy back from the border has not been cancelled, but the harsh reality of the battles is that the advance is only a few hundred meters per day on average. The UAVs of the AFU with a system of air & not only repeaters & "queens" can already fly up to 50 kms. The next step, already tested by the enemy, is to attach FPV to long-range aircraft-type UAVs as soon as the air temperature in the night sky allows the drone's batteries to function normally. The most intense battles on the front are taking place in the Slavyansk direction, near Krasnaya Liman, in Konstantinovka, on the Dobropillia salient, in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Military District in the Dnepropetrovsk region, & near Gulyaypole. The enemy retains the ability to periodically organize counterattacks. Undoubtedly, the strong side of the Russian Armed Forces is FAB with UMPK, which grind down the positions of the ubiquitous Ukrainian drone drivers. Nevertheless, the enemy is gradually adapting to this strike tactic.





✨ Tactics of exhausting Ukraine & the desired expectation of a split in the West due to its purely internal reasons seem to be making themselves felt: there are disputes about the cracked unity of NATO, fierce disputes within the European Union, & a deteriorating economic situation there. However, for the time being, Europe is not sparing any money to inflict damage on Russia through Kiev, preferring to impoverish its own people, but allocating funds to the AFU & of course, it still has plenty of such funds. The confrontation is entering a phase not of frontal breakthroughs & operational advances, but of numerous strikes on industry & attempts to destabilize the internal situation in the camp of the opposing side. The peace negotiation track has been postponed for several months. The US, as a mediator, has not performed well over a year of such attempts, & it is most likely that DC will withdraw from the process. The long war in Europe will be left to itself, but given the growing dem& in the Western world for expensive products of the American military-industrial complex.





The summary was compiled by Majors on X (https://x.com/two_majors)



