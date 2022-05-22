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Both Rich And Poor Share This Blessing
Proverbs 22:2 (NIV)
2 Rich and poor have this in common:
The Lord is the Maker of them all.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Jesus is the maker of us all.
Realize this, and walk in gratefulness to His throne.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yctkjcp8
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