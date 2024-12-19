Massive fire rips inside Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive fire rips through Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo.
Aleppo international stadium is on fire. Foul play is suspected, but the perpetrators are unknown. Jihadi sources blame the remnants of the Assad government, while Shia sources blame the Jihadis, both of them without evidence.
Article:
https://bnonews.com/index.php/2024/12/massive-fire-rips-through-syrias-largest-stadium-in-aleppo/