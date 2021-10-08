X22 REPORT - America Will Start Winning Again Like Never Before, The Castle Runs Red

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America Will Start Winning Again Like Never Before, The Castle Runs Red, Yes
The patriots are now sending messages that something is about to happen. First Trump told the world that the true insurrection was Nov 3 not the Jan 6th. Then we had Scavino put out a red wave and the WH had a red light on it. Scavino just sent another message, that it is time to back the country, that America is going to win like we never before. The castle is running red. The [DS] is panicking they know what is coming and it's called the storm.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.