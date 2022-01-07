Church Faces $2.8 Million Fines: Calvary Chapel Church Under Communist Attack In California

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McClure is the pastor at Calvary Chapel in San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley. McClure refused to shut down his church the last two years. He kept it open for services and for prayer. For that, authorities have slapped him with more than $2.8 million in fines. He joins us to discuss.
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