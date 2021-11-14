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Gravitas: Why is China not talking about the mysterious blasts?
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963 views • November 14, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WDqx7znva4
At least 10 mysterious, high-intensity blasts have struck China in 7 days. Several people have died, many were injured. China is trying to cover up; nothing is being said on whether these blasts were accidents or coordinated attacks. Palki Sharma brings you the details.
#China #Blasts #Gravitas
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At least 10 mysterious, high-intensity blasts have struck China in 7 days. Several people have died, many were injured. China is trying to cover up; nothing is being said on whether these blasts were accidents or coordinated attacks. Palki Sharma brings you the details.
#China #Blasts #Gravitas
About Channel:
WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Subscribe to our channel at https://goo.gl/JfY3NI
Check out our website: http://www.wionews.com
Connect with us on our social media handles:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WIONews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WIONews
Follow us on Google News for latest updates
Zee News:- https://bit.ly/2Ac5G60
Zee Bussiness:- https://bit.ly/36vI2xa
DNA India:- https://bit.ly/2ZDuLRY
WION: https://bit.ly/3gnDb5J
Zee News Apps : https://bit.ly/ZeeNewsApps
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