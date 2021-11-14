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Gravitas: Why is China not talking about the mysterious blasts?
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963 views • November 14, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WDqx7znva4

At least 10 mysterious, high-intensity blasts have struck China in 7 days. Several people have died, many were injured. China is trying to cover up; nothing is being said on whether these blasts were accidents or coordinated attacks. Palki Sharma brings you the details.

#China #Blasts #Gravitas

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deep statechinatraitorsurveillancehidden handilluminatifascismbilderbergswampseditionbig brothercommunistdictatorfascisttreacheryfreemasonsexplosionstapinfiltratebugging
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