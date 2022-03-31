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Mark-Passio-Fear-Of-Sacrifice-In-The-Freedom-Movement
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65 views • March 31, 2022
The Conscious Resistance Activation Tour in Philadelphia, PA on October 22, 2021. Mark tells the viewership with brutal honesty that the so-called “Freedom Movement” is not yet making the required sacrifices to advance their cause. Mark describes the types of changes that will be required within each individual for Human Freedom to advance and grow. Will human beings understand and accept that Right Action must be taken and Personal Sacrifices must be made to combat the growing Totalitarianism in our world? (Mirrored content from One Great Work Network):
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
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