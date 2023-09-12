Common Sense Ohio Show 9-8-23

In this episode, we dive into various thought-provoking topics, offering our signature common sense commentary. Here are three key takeaways from the episode:

The Importance of Parental Choice in Education: We discuss the reasons why some parents choose private schools over public schools, including concerns about standardized test scores, limited opportunities, violence, and cultural influences. We analyze the impact of school vouchers and the ongoing lawsuit by 250 Ohio school districts against the voucher program.

Championing Free Speech: We highlight the case of Coach Kim Russell, who spoke out against transgender inclusion in women's sports, sparking controversy and criticism from Oberlin College. We commend her courage in expressing her opinion despite potential challenges and discuss the importance of fair competition in women's sports.

Examining Law Enforcement and Public Perception: We delve into a recent incident involving the shooting of a woman by a police officer during a confrontation. We explore the concept of reasonable suspicion and raise questions about compliance and the use of force. While tragic, we encourage open discussion and acknowledge the complexities surrounding such incidents.

Stephen Palmer is the Managing Partner for the law firm, Palmer Legal Defense. He has specialized almost exclusively in criminal defense for over 26 years. Steve is also a partner in Criminal Defense Consultants, a firm focused wholly on helping criminal defense attorneys design winning strategies for their clients.

Norm Murdock is an automobile racing driver and owner of a high-performance and restoration car parts company. He earned undergraduate degrees in literature and journalism and graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1985. He worked in the IT industry for two years before launching a career in government relations in Columbus, Ohio. Norm has assisted clients in the Transportation, Education, Healthcare, and Public Infrastructure sectors.

Brett Johnson is an award-winning podcast consultant and small business owner for nearly 10 years, leaving a long career in radio. He is passionate about helping small businesses tell their story through podcasts, and he believes podcasting is a great opportunity for different voices to speak and be heard.