What if We Could Write Our Own Laws

Greg Penglis is a talk show host and the voice behind a new concept of activism called "Citizen Legislature."
What if, instead of hoping someone else would write laws we can all agree to be governed by, "We the People" wrote and submitted our own laws?
What if the process is not as complicated as you think? Think it could work?
Come hear me challenge Greg's thinking and hear him challenge mine.
This interview (feature in our new program The Sovereignty Project) was part of our Networking and Activism track.
If you want to know more about Greg you can follow him at writeyourlaws.com, or at blogtalkradio.com/citizenaction
To find out more about The Sovereignty Project visit TrueWholeHuman.com/Sovereignty
