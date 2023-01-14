Create New Account
Warning: California/ PNW Earthquake
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published Yesterday
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-california-pnw-earthquake/

With all the horrific storms that have been hitting California, The LORD reminded me of the prophetic Dream, and Vision that I had received about California.

This is a repost of a WARNING that I posted back in 2019, "California Earthquake: Land Splits Into the Sea!" Even though I received this years ago, I remember them very clearly.

