Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-california-pnw-earthquake/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "With all the horrific storms that have been hitting California, The LORD reminded me of the prophetic Dream, and Vision that I had received about California.
This is a repost of a WARNING that I posted back in 2019, “California Earthquake: Land Splits Into the Sea!“ Even though I received this years ago, I remember them very clearly."
