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Kevin Metcalf's Assault Victim Speaks Out
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12 views • September 30, 2019
AntiFa Photographer and professional, well, loser Kevin Metcalf Assaulted this great Canadian patriot just because he was flying Canadian flag!
Kevin Metcalf got himself ARRESTED for that!
Here is the story direct from the victim's mouth!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Kevin Metcalf got himself ARRESTED for that!
Here is the story direct from the victim's mouth!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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