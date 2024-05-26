PUBLIC TRUSTEES BONDS AND OATHS 📜 HOW TO TRACK THEM DOWN 🔎 WHAT IS THE CONTROLLING LAW

🔵Why do public officials have to take an Oath to uphold the state and federal constitutions? What is the law that controls this process? Why do they have to also be bonded and where are these bonds and oaths recorded so that we can find them and acknowledge them on the public record? What can you do if you find a judge on the bench who does NOT have an Oath and or proper Bond? We answer these questions tonight at the VSOF Saturday night civics and sovereignty class.





This is the mega file for the handouts for tonight's class.

https://mega.nz/folder/WzYFSYyY#Zu-TBfd6ey1sSVohpSQSRg





✅ Please Like and subscribe to the Vocational Science of Freedom.

Get new class updates, new posted classes, a wealth of free knowledge about your natural and common law rights, how you can exercise those rights, the history of law and true American history that they won't teach you in the Prussian/Communist education system.





✅ Join the VSOF Guilded Server. Here where we hold classes and exchange knowledge with hundreds of other sovereign Americans:

https://www.guilded.gg/VSOF





When you get to the VSOF Guilded server click "Apply" in the upper left hand corner, (do not just click follow) and answer the questions and your application will be reviewed in the order in which it was sent. 🔊 See you in class! 🎬





✅This is the Mega Link where you can download all of the handbills (instruction books) that fully explain the VSOF Status Doc process for being a State Citizen/American Citizen and freeing yourself from the United States federal corporation. 💥

https://mega.nz/folder/L6gGiZDY#zqgh8..

.





💽 If you would like to purchase the entire VSOF hard drive (over 800 gigs of knowledge collected over 25 years) or any other service we provide you can download the VSOF price sheet from here💥

https://mega.nz/file/e2AiXLKD#K2RBP0l..

.





The VSOF Civics & Sovereignty classes are free and open to all Americans who wish to discuss their rights and freedoms on an open online platform called Guilded.





💥💥 BOOKMARK THESE VSOF LINKS AND JOIN ODYSEE.COM 💥💥

🟢

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@VSOF:8​





🔊 Odysee.com link:

https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8​​​





🩸 VSOF Gab group:

https://gab.com/groups/30721





⚡ VSOF Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-2053344





📢VSOF on YouTube. /

@vocationalscienceoffreedom2





The VSOF open classes are free and open to all who wish to discuss their rights and freedoms. The weekly civics and sovereignty classes are held on Wed and Sat nights at 7:00pm Central standard time, for one hour. Please check the public events calendar on the VSOF Guilded server for class times and dates.





It is for the good of all Americans that we all live in a constitutional republic and continue to grow and perpetuate this great experiment in Self-Government.





It is the right and duty of all Americans to assemble and discuss all matters regarding our rights as we see fit in our own republic, for this right is protected by the first article of the bill of rights.





"The Natural Liberty of man is to be free from any superior power on earth, and not to be under the authority of man, but only to have the Law of Nature for his rule." John Locke





#VSOF #Law #CommonLaw #AmericanHistory #American law #ExittheMatrix #Commercegame #Rights #commonlawrights #americanlaw #publicbonds #publicoaths #judges #attorneylies #freedom #Americanfreedom #sovereignlaw





Source: https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/Public-Trustee's-Bonds-and-Oaths-How-to-track-them-down-what-is-the-controlling-law-2024-3-23:b





Thumbnail: https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo/surety-bond.html?sortBy=relevant





https://loybrunson.com/





https://blog.spacecapn.com/brunson-v-adams-as-predicted/