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FULL SHOW: Texas Gov. Ends Mask Mandate, Opens Texas 100%
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20 views • March 03, 2021
Texas makes national headlines as the Governor, Greg Abbott, announces an end to COVID restrictions, saying next week Texas will be 100% open and end mask mandates. We respond to that news and take callers in response as well. Dr. Seuss is the latest victim of cancel culture, but this only creates more demand for his books as prices sky rocket online. Tom Pappert joins to discuss this and the current situation with schooling in America. Alex Jones responds to the latest mainstream media fake news narrative against him.
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