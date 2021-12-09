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BREAKING: Pope Francis praises heretical LGBT group condemned under John Paul II
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New Ways Ministry, a far-left, dissident LGBT group, has leaked to the press two letters written to them by Pope Francis. In the letters, Francis thanks the organization for their 'neighborly work' and praises its dissident founder, Sr. Jeannine Gramick, as a "valiant woman." New Ways Ministry was officially barred from calling itself a Catholic ministry and from working with homosexuals in 1999 by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who was serving as the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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