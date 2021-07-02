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EXCLUSIVE: Allen West Shares BIG NEWS With National File, Talks 2020 Voter Fraud
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110 views • July 02, 2021
Allen West joins National File TV to talk about the current state of Texas, 2020 voter fraud, and to drop an exciting announcement. Then, Tom takes questions from viewers and listeners as we head into Independence Day weekend.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60df461f8f54c83cf1ba4634
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60df461f8f54c83cf1ba4634
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