Worldwide Salvation Accomplished Through The 144,000

Often it takes centuries to come back to the truth. It's no different with biblical truth. Scripture interprets scripture. GOD watches over His Word to perform it, all that He has said, He will do! There will always be a Remnant by His Election who understands and walks in the light of His truth in every generation. This condensed version of the original video invites one to re-discover what first century disciples understood about end-time events.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.