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122) Alvos sob ataque EMF de aparelhos electrónicos quotidianos
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32 views • September 19, 2021
Créditos a ORWELLITO | Setembro 19, 2021:
Dr. Wilfredo Stokes relata os níveis de radiação não ionizante a que estamos diariamente expostos e os efeitos que estes têm sobre a nossa saúde.
Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on the damage caused by non-ionizing radiation emitted by electronic devices: https://rumble.com/vmp2ar-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-on-the-damage-caused-by-non-ionizing-radiation-emitted-.html | Artigos: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/electronic-devices.html
Mais informação:
Má combinação entre grafeno e desporto: https://rumble.com/vmtbbp-bad-combo-vaccines-and-sports-dont-mix-well.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
5G capaz de ser a versão remota deste tipo de neuromodulação:
Neuromodulação do sistema nervoso vegetativo: https://nesa.world/
Canal NesaWorld: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmQt9UA06fM926QukrAkBA
Maio 22, 2022 | Descripción de la Neuromodulación No Invasiva NESA®. Teoría fisiológica (4 min) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0BZZ6BPb0
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Dr. Wilfredo Stokes relata os níveis de radiação não ionizante a que estamos diariamente expostos e os efeitos que estes têm sobre a nossa saúde.
Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on the damage caused by non-ionizing radiation emitted by electronic devices: https://rumble.com/vmp2ar-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-on-the-damage-caused-by-non-ionizing-radiation-emitted-.html | Artigos: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/electronic-devices.html
Mais informação:
Má combinação entre grafeno e desporto: https://rumble.com/vmtbbp-bad-combo-vaccines-and-sports-dont-mix-well.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
5G capaz de ser a versão remota deste tipo de neuromodulação:
Neuromodulação do sistema nervoso vegetativo: https://nesa.world/
Canal NesaWorld: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmQt9UA06fM926QukrAkBA
Maio 22, 2022 | Descripción de la Neuromodulación No Invasiva NESA®. Teoría fisiológica (4 min) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0BZZ6BPb0
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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