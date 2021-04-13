© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Science Is In: Masks Don’t Help, They Hurt You
Follow
6
Share
Report
450 views • April 13, 2021
Harrison reads article and study, one after another, debunking the efficacy of masks.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075fbea7fd02f1f881b8c75
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075fbea7fd02f1f881b8c75
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.