Graham and John speak with Joel Gilbert about the climate...

Tonight on Club Grubbery.

We interview documentary film maker Joel Gilbert about his new movie titles "Climate Change According To AI AL Gore.

Soon to be released this movie truly turns up the bunsen burner on the scam that is climate change.

Check out Joels web site www.climatealgore.com for more information.





You just couldn't make this stuff up; or could you????





Stayoutathetrees.

Hoody and Johnny