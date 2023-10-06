Create New Account
RFK Jr Vows to Issue ExecOrder to Forbid Fed Employees from Colluding with Social Media
RFK Jr. tells Steve Gruber that he would issue an executive order forbidding federal employees from colluding with social media companies to censor political speech.

