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Venezuela Kicks Out Clinton Foundation for 'Trafficking Children' Amid Earthquake Chaos.
Clinton Foundation teams are on the ground in earthquake-ravaged Venezuela - and shocking reports from Caracas reveal their staff have been caught kidnapping children in the disaster zone and attempting to traffic them across borders without documentation.
These reports describe the Clinton Foundation as a drug dealing - child trafficking - money laundering syndicate - zeroing in on vulnerable children in the chaos caused by natural disasters.