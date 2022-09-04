Deserted Mullaloo beach with light rain at night. MVI_7248

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We’re back at the beach on this Father’s Day, with next to no-one around. It’s 9 o’clock at night, it’s drizzling heavily, and I share some burdens and hopes with my viewers. My wife is too immobile to walk but a few metres with two walking sticks, so she waits in the car for me on these beach walks of mine.