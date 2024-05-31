WHO PANDEMIC TREATY FLOPS

With their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, member states of the World Health Organization have failed to reach an agreement on the Internal Health Regulation amendments of the proposed pandemic treaty. This comes on the heels of fierce opposition by members of the US Senate, Attorneys General and state legislatures.
#WHO #PandemicTreaty #PandemicAgreement #WEF
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.