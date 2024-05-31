Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO PANDEMIC TREATY FLOPS
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5649 Subscribers
80 views
Published 16 hours ago

With their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, member states of the World Health Organization have failed to reach an agreement on the Internal Health Regulation amendments of the proposed pandemic treaty.  This comes on the heels of fierce opposition by members of the US Senate, Attorneys General and state legislatures.  


#WHO #PandemicTreaty #PandemicAgreement #WEF 

Keywords
del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket