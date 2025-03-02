Military Abductions, Mindcontrol & Mothers of Darkness - Christy Campbell interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/03/02/abductions-mothers-of-darkness/





In this episode of the Cosmic Switchboard Show, Christy Campbell, who shares her experiences with extraterrestrials, military abductions, and mind control. Christy discusses her childhood, her awakening through Reiki, and her encounters with military personnel and ETs. Christy talks about the dark world of the Mothers of Darkness, detailing the rituals and experiences she endured, including the consumption of fetuses and the presence of reptilian beings. Christy also discusses trauma, survival, and her experiences with powerful figures. Christy Campbell shares her experiences with military programs involving genetic infusions, remote viewing, and cloning operations.





In part 2 Christy Campbell shares her experiences related to alien encounters, focusing on her time on Mars and the various roles she has played, including being a sex slave and an assassin. She also discusses the influence of extraterrestrial beings on her life, her ability to communicate through a star language, and the impact of these experiences on her family dynamics.Christy also talks about the cultural interactions between different ethnicities in off-world programs, the use of psionics and telekinesis in operations, and the intriguing concept of time manipulation. Christy and James discuss alternate realities, and the metaphysical aspects of existence. They also talk about vampiric elements, Chinese dragon bloodlines, and the operations of off-world networks, including human trafficking and economic systems. The discussion also touches on the labor dynamics in off-world bases, elite clubs, and the potential future scenarios that may unfold as these hidden realities continue to evolve.



