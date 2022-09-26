BREAKING DOWN THE SCOTUS

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Join We The Patriots USA, Inc. Co-Founder Attorney Brian Festa for an interactive discussion regarding the recent Supreme Court decisions on the OSHA and healthcare worker mandates. Live streaming on the We The Patriots USA Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
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