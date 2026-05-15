THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: AI Data Centers Are Building The Mark Of The Beast System-MAY 15 2026

The AI data center boom is not merely a technology story, it is a prophetic infrastructure story, and it ought to send a chill down the spine of every Bible believer paying attention. All across America, power grids are being strained, utility companies are making room for massive artificial intelligence campuses, and ordinary people are being told—directly or indirectly—that the needs of the machine now come before the needs of the home. This is ‘The Matrix’ on steriods, coming right now to Main Street USA. “And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.” Revelation 13:7 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the AI data centers themselves are very much part of the infrastructure layer that will support the coming Mark of the Beast system: identity, commerce, surveillance, permission-based access, biometric verification, digital currency, behavioral scoring, and real-time global enforcement. Revelation is crystal-clear, the Mark of the Beast will control all buying and all selling through a human-implantable biometric device inside your own body. Massive AI data centers will control digital ID systems, facial recognition, CBDC frameworks, tokenized money, smart cities, biometric security, predictive policing, cloud-based health records, AI moderation and censorship, always-on tracking devices, and energy infrastructure redirected toward machine intelligence — that is the Beast system being framed out in plain sight. Today, we travel across America to bring you the real stories of what’s happening in towns and cities just like the ones you live in, showing how AI data centers are the literal fulfillment of Bible prophecy.