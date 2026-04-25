God Space Alliance Tribute To David Wilcock! Died Fighting The Deep State! Must Watch!



David Wilcock Was One Of The Bravest Space Pioneers Of Our Generation! His Works And Contributions Are Eternal and Have Forever Reshaped Our Existence Towards The Light of God! We Will Miss Him Incredibly! But His Ascension Into The 4th Dimension Is Confirmed! Now The Fight Against The Deep State Continues As We See The Empires Fall!



The Resilience of Humankind to Survive Their Onslaughts Against Us Shows how Strong We Are!



It’s An Incredible Time To Be Alive In Our Continued Fight to Absolutely Destroy The Deep State! One way or another! A Beautiful Restored Earth is the Outcome! End The Corruption Forever! To Bring Back Our Republic! Spaceship Technology! Freedom! We The People Will Never Stop Fighting Until We Have This Freedom! Never Back Down! Never Give In! In the Fight of Our Lives, on Earth and In Space! God is Always The Victor!