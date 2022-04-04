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"Something's Happening in Florida" Intel Drop by RDM's Aaron Kates
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254 views • April 04, 2022
During a recent episode of World@WAR.. RDM's Aaron Kates dropped major intel in relation to a recent eye witness video by a Florida trucker's 'eye witness' account.
The trucker described what he deemed to be prison busses escorted by dozens of Police cars and unmarked vehicles. Total Media Black Out and no mention of incident from local authorities. In this World@WAR (clip) Aaron shares intel he received from his high leveled military contacts in Miami Beach. A stunning revelation ensued.
Catch World@WAR (Mon-Thurs) 10pm EST - Broadcasting on YouTube.com/FindYourOwnTruth
Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan - Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight - Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia - Help Keep These Broadcasts Alive by visiting our Real Deal Media Store at RealDealMedia.Tv/store or Become an RDM Member by visiting RealDealMedia.Tv/membership Join Today!
The trucker described what he deemed to be prison busses escorted by dozens of Police cars and unmarked vehicles. Total Media Black Out and no mention of incident from local authorities. In this World@WAR (clip) Aaron shares intel he received from his high leveled military contacts in Miami Beach. A stunning revelation ensued.
Catch World@WAR (Mon-Thurs) 10pm EST - Broadcasting on YouTube.com/FindYourOwnTruth
Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan - Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight - Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia - Help Keep These Broadcasts Alive by visiting our Real Deal Media Store at RealDealMedia.Tv/store or Become an RDM Member by visiting RealDealMedia.Tv/membership Join Today!
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