© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merry Impeachment!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • December 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Millennial Millie
Just days before Christmas, the House Democrats rush their articles of impeachment to the floor for a vote. Will this made-for-TV political drama holiday special ruin the Christmas spirit or will it blow-up in the Democrat Party's face as the New Year kicks of the 2020 election campaign saga?
Millennial Millie
Just days before Christmas, the House Democrats rush their articles of impeachment to the floor for a vote. Will this made-for-TV political drama holiday special ruin the Christmas spirit or will it blow-up in the Democrat Party's face as the New Year kicks of the 2020 election campaign saga?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.