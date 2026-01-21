Help Others Consume Microplastic-free Salt & Drink Safe & Structured Water=PASSIVE/RESIDUAL Income WHILE U SLEEP 4 U

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over a wide variety of topics related to water & hydration. To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to have the $ to drink pure, re-mineralized, & restructured h20, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave me a VM at
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse
& watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
To learn all about water purity & maximizing intracellular hydration, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
Re-mineralize your distilled h20 w/ sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of microplastics by:
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt
(should redirect to: Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng)
by
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Kill microorganisms in your suspect water by pouring 3 to 7 fl. oz. of 200 ppm of hypochlorous acid made by:
https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing
per gallon of grey h20 & let sit for 10+ mins. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
OR
TryHypo.com
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
For built-to-last a lifetime (w/ regular de-scaling), USA-made stainless steel residential & commercial/industrial h20 distillers, visit
https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing
& enter my affiliate discount code:
howtodieofnothing
To share, use:
tinyurl.com/ThePurestWater
Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
This is my shortened
https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35
affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:
DANNY
I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System
To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure
OR
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
Restructure your distilled water w/ the Analemma-Water "wand," whole-home device, garden hose attachment, & water bottle by:
https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing
For a deep dive into the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101
OR
https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits
To help others hydrate really well by becoming a FREE Analemma affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:
https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing
OR
tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater
To raise the vibration of your drinking water, visit my 9% off BlueBottleLove (BBL) Ambassador link at: