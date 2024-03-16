Reading the Bible LIVE: Interplanetary Travel

Reading the Bible LIVE:
Revelation 2:26-28 NIV
[26] To the one who is victorious and does my will to the end, I will give authority over the nations— [27] that one ‘will rule them with an iron scepter and will dash them to pieces like pottery’—just as I have received authority from my Father. [28] I will also give that one the morning star.
