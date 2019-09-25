Indoctrinated Generations, Algorithmic Adversity & Organizing Free Thinkers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Topics Discussed:
- Climate Change Protests
-- Greta Thunberg
- Active Agendas of The Elites
-- Bill Gates + Chemtrails + The Matrix
-- Skynet + China
-- Safety Precautions Regarding 5G
- Algorithms, Fake Accounts, Bots + How They Effect Perceptions
-- Salvation From A.I. + Raising Our Collective Consciousness
-- Organizing Free Thinkers + Implementing Action
-- Immediate Positive Change In Our Community
-- Self-Protection For When Things Get Physical
-- Holistic Care