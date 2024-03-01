Create New Account
Red Pill Nation Hangout #362
Published 19 hours ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #362

1. 7:21 Pierre Poilievre says no space for biological men in women’s spaces

2. 26:36 Google Image AI is outed for being racist and creator (Jack Krawczk) is exposed for being incredibly woke

3. 59:59 Libs of Tick Tock banned from Stripe, also getting blamed for child’s accidental death, Nex Benedict

4. 1:16:42 Julian Assange Extradition Trial Underway

5. 1:29:25 City of Edmonton Anti Protest Bill removed after left found out it also applies to them

6. 1:43:20 Westlock, Alberta votes to remove Rainbow Crosswalks and Flags from It’s Town

7. 2:15:45 Madame Web Tanking Hard Worst MCU Movie Ever


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/

