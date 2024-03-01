Red Pill Nation Hangout #362
1. 7:21 Pierre Poilievre says no space for biological men in women’s spaces
2. 26:36 Google Image AI is outed for being racist and creator (Jack Krawczk) is exposed for being incredibly woke
3. 59:59 Libs of Tick Tock banned from Stripe, also getting blamed for child’s accidental death, Nex Benedict
4. 1:16:42 Julian Assange Extradition Trial Underway
5. 1:29:25 City of Edmonton Anti Protest Bill removed after left found out it also applies to them
6. 1:43:20 Westlock, Alberta votes to remove Rainbow Crosswalks and Flags from It’s Town
7. 2:15:45 Madame Web Tanking Hard Worst MCU Movie Ever
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.