Red Pill Nation Hangout #362

1. 7:21 Pierre Poilievre says no space for biological men in women’s spaces

2. 26:36 Google Image AI is outed for being racist and creator (Jack Krawczk) is exposed for being incredibly woke

3. 59:59 Libs of Tick Tock banned from Stripe, also getting blamed for child’s accidental death, Nex Benedict

4. 1:16:42 Julian Assange Extradition Trial Underway

5. 1:29:25 City of Edmonton Anti Protest Bill removed after left found out it also applies to them

6. 1:43:20 Westlock, Alberta votes to remove Rainbow Crosswalks and Flags from It’s Town

7. 2:15:45 Madame Web Tanking Hard Worst MCU Movie Ever





