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BREAKING: Mandates To END In England? - What You're NOT Being Told! - ONLY THE BEGINNING!
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89496 views • January 19, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news of mask and vaccine mandates being dropped in England following a speech by Boris Johnson who is currently in the news for his hosue parties during lockdowns.
The reality is, this has only just begun. The drop of all mask and jab restrictions will simply be met with the death of countless jabbed people which will then be blamed on both the lack of restrictions and the jabbed allowing them to come in with even more insane restrictions later on.
This also allows average people to breath a sigh of relief for a while so anger drops among those of us against restrictions. Then they will come back with more restrictions and people will start all over again. It is a perpetual move that will never end until we personally make it end. The mandates are getting worse worldwide.
Many, including people within the UK government are calling for intermittent lockdowns, masks and jabs forever. This must be understood. This is a psyop.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news of mask and vaccine mandates being dropped in England following a speech by Boris Johnson who is currently in the news for his hosue parties during lockdowns.
The reality is, this has only just begun. The drop of all mask and jab restrictions will simply be met with the death of countless jabbed people which will then be blamed on both the lack of restrictions and the jabbed allowing them to come in with even more insane restrictions later on.
This also allows average people to breath a sigh of relief for a while so anger drops among those of us against restrictions. Then they will come back with more restrictions and people will start all over again. It is a perpetual move that will never end until we personally make it end. The mandates are getting worse worldwide.
Many, including people within the UK government are calling for intermittent lockdowns, masks and jabs forever. This must be understood. This is a psyop.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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