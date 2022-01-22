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Friendship
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2 views • January 22, 2022
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-- Building Lasing Friendships -
How many friends do you have?
And I don’t mean the people you connect with on social media.
Who is your one closest confidant.
Who are your three closest friends.
Do they inspire you to be holy and a saint?
If not, and you want the friend you are looking for, invest time with them.
Zig Ziglar says the best way to find a friend is to be one.
The purpose of our annual men's forum is to allow men to compare notes on their spiritual journey, in the friendship of the Lord.
Think about your best friend. Do you recognize if they have been given to you as a blessing from the Lord?
If so, praise Him for the gift of your friend.
Peace be with you!
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
-- Building Lasing Friendships -
How many friends do you have?
And I don’t mean the people you connect with on social media.
Who is your one closest confidant.
Who are your three closest friends.
Do they inspire you to be holy and a saint?
If not, and you want the friend you are looking for, invest time with them.
Zig Ziglar says the best way to find a friend is to be one.
The purpose of our annual men's forum is to allow men to compare notes on their spiritual journey, in the friendship of the Lord.
Think about your best friend. Do you recognize if they have been given to you as a blessing from the Lord?
If so, praise Him for the gift of your friend.
Peace be with you!
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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