Frank Sinclotra - Angel Eyes

Lyrics:

Hey boost up all you sheeple

Inject anything you see

Have fun you happy sheeple

The jab and the laughs on me

Try to think that deaths not around

Still it's uncomfortably near

My old heart ain’t gaining any ground

Because my Angel Eyes ain't here

Angel Eyes, her poor veins are wrecked

They flow unbearably tight

Need I say that my love's mispent

Mispent with Angel Eyes tonight

So boost up all of you sheeple

Inject anything you see

And have fun you happy sheeple

The jab and the laughs on me

Pardon me but I gotta run

The facts uncommonly clear

I gotta find who gave my girl the boost

And why my Angel Eyes ain't here

'scuse me while I disappear