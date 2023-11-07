Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Frank Sinclotra - Angel Eyes
channel image
HonkFM
2 Subscribers
14 views
Published a day ago

https://honkfm.com/645/frank-sinclotra-angel-eyes

Lyrics:
Hey boost up all you sheeple
Inject anything you see
Have fun you happy sheeple
The jab and the laughs on me

Try to think that deaths not around
Still it's uncomfortably near
My old heart ain’t gaining any ground
Because my Angel Eyes ain't here

Angel Eyes, her poor veins are wrecked
They flow unbearably tight
Need I say that my love's mispent
Mispent with Angel Eyes tonight

So boost up all of you sheeple
Inject anything you see
And have fun you happy sheeple
The jab and the laughs on me

Pardon me but I gotta run
The facts uncommonly clear
I gotta find who gave my girl the boost
And why my Angel Eyes ain't here

'scuse me while I disappear

Keywords
comedyparodyvaccinemusichumorsongboostervax jamzhonkfm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket