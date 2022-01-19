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1/19/2022 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Dr. Mark MacDonald
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14166 views • January 20, 2022
Watch "Merritt Medical Hour" on Brighteon.tv every Wednesday from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm est
Dr. Merritt's website: themedicalrebel.com
Dr. Mark MacDonald's website: markmcdonaldmd.com
Dr. Mark MacDonald's book - United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis: https://www.amazon.com/United-States-Fear-Delusional-Psychosis/dp/1637583192
Dr. Merritt's website: themedicalrebel.com
Dr. Mark MacDonald's website: markmcdonaldmd.com
Dr. Mark MacDonald's book - United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis: https://www.amazon.com/United-States-Fear-Delusional-Psychosis/dp/1637583192
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