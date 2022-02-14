Ambassador Bridge Cleared - Police Speak Out - Freedom Convoy 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ontario Police speak out about being reprimanded for keeping their oath to the charter of rights and freedoms in the constitution of Canada. Us-Canada border bridge cleared of blockade in protest to unnecessary health restrictions.
Bitcoin for Truckers:
https://tallyco.in/s/lzxccm/
Give Send Go:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freedomcon...
#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #AmbassadorBridge
Join the Discord server:
https://discord.gg/GvzFfAUJKM
♦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clydedosome...
♦ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClydeDoSomethin
♦ Discord: https://discord.gg/GvzFfAUJKM