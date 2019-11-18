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Air Fryer Tri Tip Roast Recipe
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22 views • November 18, 2019
I thought I’d share with all you out there a super easy and always consistent way to cook an amazing Tri-Tip Roast.
Don’t be afraid to use that salt. Season well, set at 400 degrees, for 10 mins per lb, and that is it! Let it rest before slicing into it and boo bam! Perfect every time. Enjoy. - Trez “ThinkStopper” Mala
Don’t be afraid to use that salt. Season well, set at 400 degrees, for 10 mins per lb, and that is it! Let it rest before slicing into it and boo bam! Perfect every time. Enjoy. - Trez “ThinkStopper” Mala
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