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The Universal Publishing Association: Its Rise and Progress from 1930 to 2010.
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4 views • December 28, 2020
This presentation summarizes the rise and progress of the original Shepherd's Rod message through its publishing outlet, The Universal Publishing Association from 1930 to 2012.
Please visit the websites upa7.org and shepherds-rod-speaks.org to see the current work of the Universal Publishing Association.
Please see our follow up video on the history of the Davidian storehouses in contrast to the headquarters, a topic of much confusion amongst many Davidians. Practical and clear cut remedies are provided.
https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc
Please visit the websites upa7.org and shepherds-rod-speaks.org to see the current work of the Universal Publishing Association.
Please see our follow up video on the history of the Davidian storehouses in contrast to the headquarters, a topic of much confusion amongst many Davidians. Practical and clear cut remedies are provided.
https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc
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