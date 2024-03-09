Create New Account
The Most Classified Russian Spetsnaz 'OSMAN' Destroyed NATO Assault Team In RABOTINO
The Prisoner
The situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front, in the area of the village of Rabotino, continues to be ambiguous. After the loss of Avdiivka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army took advantage of the favorable moment and the shock state of the Ukrainian General Staff and went on the offensive against enemy positions in all directions of the front. Over the next few days, Russian troops managed to take control of quite extensive territories to the west of Avdiivka, as well as significantly improve their positions in the Bakhmut and Vuhledar directions of the front...................

russian spetsnazrabotinoosmannato assault team

