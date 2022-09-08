Very few ministries are taking the time to prepare Christians for life under the Antichrist and most teach a fabrication that believers will be taken out in the rapture. It is time for the church to prepare for the future.

In this message Pastor John addresses certain obstacles Satan’s Antichrist must remove before he can take over the earth. This involves stripping the Bible from public places and training our children to become future citizens of the Antichrist system.

The Man of Sin won’t appear until there is so much chaos in the world that the nations of the earth submit to a more powerful United Nations and its new strong leader. The Antichrist will come to power and follow a timeline of events laid out in the Book of Revelation. This isn't the Devil's playbook but God's warning to His church so that we will know what to expect in the end times.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1282.pdf

RLJ-1282 -- MARCH 20, 2011

Preparing To Live Under The Antichrist

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