ANGELS Saved Nascar Dale Earnhardt: in Fiery Crash? (2021)

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Heb 1:14NLT Therefore, angels are only servants—spirits sent to care for people who will inherit salvation.

Heb 1:14KJV Are they not all ministering spirits, sent forth to minister for them who shall be heirs of salvation?

Heb 13:2NLT Don't forget to show hospitality to strangers, for some who have done this have entertained angels without realizing it!

Heb 13:2KJV Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.

Mat 4:10NLT "Get out of here, Satan," Jesus told him. "For the Scriptures say, 'You must worship the LORD your God and serve only Him.'"

Mat 4:11 Then the devil went away, and angels came and took care of Jesus.

Luk 22:42 "Father, if You are willing, please take this cup of suffering away from Me. Yet I want Your will to be done, not Mine."

Luk 22:43 Then an angel from heaven appeared and strengthened Him.

Mat 18:10 "Beware that you don't look down on any of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels are always in the presence of My heavenly Father.

Mat 26:52 Then said Jesus unto him, Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.

Mat 26:53 Thinkest thou that I cannot now pray to my Father, and he shall presently give me more than twelve legions of angels?

2Ki 19:35NLT That night the angel of the LORD went out to the Assyrian camp and killed 185,000 Assyrian soldiers. When the surviving Assyrians woke up the next morning, they found corpses everywhere.

Rev_12:4 And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.

Rev 5:11 And I beheld, and I heard the voice of many angels round about the throne and the beasts and the elders: and the number of them was ten thousand times ten thousand, and thousands of thousands;

Rev 5:12 Saying with a loud voice, Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and blessing.

Psa_103:20KJV Bless the LORD, ye his angels, that excel in strength, that do his commandments, hearkening unto the voice of his word.

Psa 103:20NLT Praise the LORD, you angels, you mighty ones who carry out His plans, listening for each of His commands.

Mat_28:2 And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it.

Dan 9:21 Yea, whiles I was speaking in prayer, even the man Gabriel, whom I had seen in the vision at the beginning, being caused to fly swiftly, touched me about the time of the evening oblation.

Dan 10:12 Then he said, "Don't be afraid, Daniel. Since the first day you began to pray for understanding and to humble yourself before your God, your request has been heard in heaven. I have come in answer to your prayer.

Dan 10:13 But for twenty-one days the spirit prince of the kingdom of Persia blocked my way. Then Michael, one of the archangels, came to help me, and I left him there with the spirit prince of the kingdom of Persia.

Dan 10:14 Now I am here to explain what will happen to your people in the future, for this vision concerns a time yet to come."

Dan 10:21 Meanwhile, I will tell you what is written in the Book of Truth. (No one helps me against these spirit princes except Michael, your spirit prince.

Joh_5:4 For an angel went down at a certain season into the pool, and troubled the water: whosoever then first after the troubling of the water stepped in was made whole of whatsoever disease he had.

Act_8:26 And the angel of the Lord spake unto Philip, saying, Arise, and go toward the south unto the way that goeth down from Jerusalem unto Gaza, which is desert.

Act_12:7 And, behold, the angel of the Lord came upon him, and a light shined in the prison: and he smote Peter on the side, and raised him up, saying, Arise up quickly. And his chains fell off from his hands.

Act 12:23 Instantly, an angel of the Lord struck Herod with a sickness, because he accepted the people's worship instead of giving the glory to God. So he was consumed with worms and died.

2Co_11:14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

Gal_1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.

Rev_20:1 And I saw an angel come down from heaven, having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand.

Rev 20:2 He seized the dragon—that old serpent, who is the devil, Satan—and bound him in chains for a thousand years.

Rev 22:9 But he said, "No, don't worship me. I am a servant of God, just like you and your brothers the prophets, as well as all who obey what is written in this book. Worship only God!"