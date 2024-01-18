Create New Account
Davos elites CONFRONTED by citizen journalist. Here are the BIGGEST takeaways
Published 21 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 17, 2024


Our overlords are meeting in Davos to plan our future and "misinformation" is their greatest concern. But Rebel News founder Ezra Levant is on the ground to expose them. Ezra joins Glenn live from the streets of Davos to describe what he's seen, starting with a disturbing contradiction: While global elites want to restrict your air travel, they have no problem flooding the local airport with planes. Ezra discusses some of the "Masters of the Universe" that he's been able to question on the streets, including the president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He also reveals the main thing he's learned while in Davos and why he believes that a lot more censorship is coming.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rtL9TZJKKQ

