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Champions Lila Rose & Life Action Team go undercover in Planned Parenthood! Blow Open Human Sex Trafficking
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42 views • March 03, 2021
This is a mirrored video from from Youtube Channel Live Action here is the video link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aG-3OVwOotE
We caught Planned Parenthood aiding child sex abuse! Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Here's what Lila Rose and other Live Action investigators uncovered as they posed as teen sex abuse victims seeking abortions. We must shut down Planned Parenthood and stand against children's abuse inside and outside of the womb.
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YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aG-3OVwOotE
We caught Planned Parenthood aiding child sex abuse! Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Here's what Lila Rose and other Live Action investigators uncovered as they posed as teen sex abuse victims seeking abortions. We must shut down Planned Parenthood and stand against children's abuse inside and outside of the womb.
****
YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
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