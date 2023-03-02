'JUMPING SHIP': @jesseprimetime says high-profile attorney can tell Hunter Biden is going to "lose t

source: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/reels/ After the monumental failure of the Mueller Witch hunt,
Nancy Pelosi is on the verge of a nervous breakdown!
She is demanding democrats everywhere take action
And do whatever it takes to stop President Trump in 2020, KNOW MORE: https://bit.ly/3Z9cgAy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.