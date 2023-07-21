WARNING OF BIBLICAL WORMWOOD COMING-HUGE EXPLOSION LIFTS+CRACKS ROAD IN S.AFRICA / REAL TALK / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





REAL TALK WITH ME/WARNING OF BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X COMING CLOSER TO THE EARTH+SUN-HUGE EXPLOSION LIFTS UP+CRACKS ROAD CAUSING CARS TO FLIP IN JOHANNESBURG SOUTH AFRICA-WARNING SIGN OF CRUSTAL DISPLACEMENT+POLE SHIFT SOON-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-WORMWOOD-THE DESTROYER COMES SOON-IS JESUS (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? READ ALL BELOW. Today is now Thursday 7/20/23....I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video I am doing a real talk video from my soul and heart to you all and anyone who wants to hear truth. I spoke longer than I wanted to in this video though feel I covered alot of what I needed to and wanted to speak on. I'll be speaking on new and old planet x system information with new captures by me from nasa stereo ahead cor 2 footage that looks at and around the sun. You'll see many planet x system bodies that keep passing the sun and other extra celestial bodies that have invaded and or are surrounding earths solar system. Also major breaking news out of south Africa in Johannesburg. A whole main roadway that's quite long exploded and cracked freaking residents out. Authorities there said gas lines though no gas line issues were found as they admitted to. It's a major warning sign as you'll see the road blow from underneath flipping cars and cracked the road hundreds of feet all the way down. This will worsen on a global level as biblical wormwood/planet x earths twin sun comes closer to the earth and sun and more the radiation comes in soaking in earths core from 2 gamma ray bursts sending galactic and cosmic waves of radiation into earths ionosphere and earths core also effecting all living things, you can expect this to get bad fast globally. You'll see plagues of locusts hitting all over I meant to show blood red waters different places though I'll show that next time. All the same plagues that occured during moses' time of exodus when God used planet x to bring the plagues globally back in old times is happening again due to the destroyer planet xs return and it'll worsen... plus more like said real talk with me and going over what's occurring and things to come. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section where my main notes are pinned and actually read ALL NOTES if watching on YouTube. Thank you to all my amazing subscribers for watching and coming by.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGckbLUxiS8