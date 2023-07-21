BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING OF BIBLICAL WORMWOOD COMING-HUGE EXPLOSION LIFTS+CRACKS ROAD IN S.AFRICA / REAL TALK / READ👇
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
546 views • July 21, 2023

Brandon cory Nagley


July 20, 2023


REAL TALK WITH ME/WARNING OF BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X COMING CLOSER TO THE EARTH+SUN-HUGE EXPLOSION LIFTS UP+CRACKS ROAD CAUSING CARS TO FLIP IN JOHANNESBURG SOUTH AFRICA-WARNING SIGN OF CRUSTAL DISPLACEMENT+POLE SHIFT SOON-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-WORMWOOD-THE DESTROYER COMES SOON-IS JESUS (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? READ ALL BELOW. Today is now Thursday 7/20/23....I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video I am doing a real talk video from my soul and heart to you all and anyone who wants to hear truth. I spoke longer than I wanted to in this video though feel I covered alot of what I needed to and wanted to speak on. I'll be speaking on new and old planet x system information with new captures by me from nasa stereo ahead cor 2 footage that looks at and around the sun. You'll see many planet x system bodies that keep passing the sun and other extra celestial bodies that have invaded and or are surrounding earths solar system. Also major breaking news out of south Africa in Johannesburg. A whole main roadway that's quite long exploded and cracked freaking residents out. Authorities there said gas lines though no gas line issues were found as they admitted to. It's a major warning sign as you'll see the road blow from underneath flipping cars and cracked the road hundreds of feet all the way down. This will worsen on a global level as biblical wormwood/planet x earths twin sun comes closer to the earth and sun and more the radiation comes in soaking in earths core from 2 gamma ray bursts sending galactic and cosmic waves of radiation into earths ionosphere and earths core also effecting all living things, you can expect this to get bad fast globally. You'll see plagues of locusts hitting all over I meant to show blood red waters different places though I'll show that next time. All the same plagues that occured during moses' time of exodus when God used planet x to bring the plagues globally back in old times is happening again due to the destroyer planet xs return and it'll worsen... plus more like said real talk with me and going over what's occurring and things to come. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section where my main notes are pinned and actually read ALL NOTES if watching on YouTube. Thank you to all my amazing subscribers for watching and coming by.


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGckbLUxiS8

Keywords
planet xwormwoodsalvationsouth africareal talkjohannesburgsigns in the heavenscrustal displacementsystem bodiesbrandon cory nagleyhuge explosioncracks roadcars flip
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
America&#8217;s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here&#8217;s Why We Must Prepare Now

America’s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here’s Why We Must Prepare Now

Mike Adams
&#8220;The Health Ranger&#8217;s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios&#8221; on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

“The Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios” on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

Belle Carter
Uncertainty doesn&#8217;t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 1 deals

Uncertainty doesn’t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 1 deals

HRS Editors
Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy