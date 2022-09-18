Tucker Carlson covers Pro Life Champion Lila Rose singlehandedly defeats many hostile abortionists on Dr. Phil's Show. Other coverage he even turned on her! Life Wins Begins at Conception (mirrored)

213 views • September 18, 2022

Please visit https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html and https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html

YAH and YAHUSHUA has drilled it into us in THEIR Own Amightywind Ministry that life begins at Conception. It is not debatable.

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