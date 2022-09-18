Create New Account
Tucker Carlson covers Pro Life Champion Lila Rose singlehandedly defeats many hostile abortionists on Dr. Phil's Show. Other coverage he even turned on her! Life Wins Begins at Conception (mirrored)
this is a mirrored video 

YAH and YAHUSHUA has drilled it into us in THEIR Own Amightywind Ministry that life begins at Conception. It is not debatable. 


YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
